GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. GlycoMimetics has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLYC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in GlycoMimetics by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,158 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in GlycoMimetics by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 23,510 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

