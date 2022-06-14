GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
GlycoMimetics stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. GlycoMimetics has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10.
GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.
GlycoMimetics Company Profile (Get Rating)
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GlycoMimetics (GLYC)
