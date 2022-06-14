Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the May 15th total of 9,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PUCK stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,448. Goal Acquisitions has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the third quarter worth $102,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 5.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

