Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GT. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Nomura upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $15.30 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.76.

NASDAQ GT opened at $11.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.54. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GT. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 820,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,484,000 after acquiring an additional 92,719 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 85,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 30,893 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 23,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 615.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 249,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after buying an additional 214,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

