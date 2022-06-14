Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Gap Up to $25.36

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.36, but opened at $26.59. Green Dot shares last traded at $25.45, with a volume of 1,328 shares changing hands.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.43.

Get Green Dot alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.32.

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. Green Dot had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $181,448.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,440 shares in the company, valued at $567,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,214 shares of company stock worth $208,599. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Green Dot by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Green Dot by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.