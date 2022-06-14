Growth DeFi Hits Market Cap of $1.84 Million (GRO)

Growth DeFi (GRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 14th. During the last seven days, Growth DeFi has traded 33.8% lower against the dollar. Growth DeFi has a market cap of $1.84 million and $17,758.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Growth DeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.24 or 0.00020171 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004718 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,056.77 or 1.00081269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Growth DeFi Profile

GRO is a coin. Its launch date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 578,594 coins and its circulating supply is 433,377 coins. The official website for Growth DeFi is growthdefi.com . Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

