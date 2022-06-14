Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GBOOY traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.66. The stock had a trading volume of 206,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,461. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 1-year low of $27.72 and a 1-year high of $39.76. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.5109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Grupo Financiero Banorte’s previous dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Grupo Financiero Banorte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.52%.

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers time and demand deposits; car, payroll, consumer, and corporate loans; mortgages; and debit and credit cards. It also provides medical, personal accident, and life insurance products; and retirement fund management services.

