Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,120,000 after buying an additional 3,077,946 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 359.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,790 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,261,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,391,000 after buying an additional 2,235,332 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $134,062,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,037,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.46. 58,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,130,491. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.56. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

