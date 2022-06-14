Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 23,323 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 23,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,000. AbbVie makes up approximately 3.0% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,858,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $138.41. The company had a trading volume of 62,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,888,171. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $244.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.05 and a 200 day moving average of $145.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.