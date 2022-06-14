Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,000. Apollo Global Management accounts for about 2.2% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

APO traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.78. 31,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,924. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.92 and a 52 week high of $81.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.34 and a 200 day moving average of $63.03. The stock has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.77 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 30.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $1,101,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 541,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,808,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.