Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 43,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 413,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,874,000 after purchasing an additional 143,644 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 45,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 21,113 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $541,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.85. 30,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,710,535. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.88. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.75 and a one year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

