Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 19,945 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,945 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,000. Arista Networks makes up 2.8% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759,436 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 289.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453,749 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 303.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,163 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 315.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170,752 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ANET traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $92.16. 14,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,707. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.98.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $877.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.08.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 12,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total value of $1,348,154.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,807,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,754,767,845.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,212 shares in the company, valued at $217,882. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 532,308 shares of company stock worth $56,610,020 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

