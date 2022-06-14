Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,619 ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,619 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000. ANSYS makes up 1.8% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,113,000 after purchasing an additional 26,234 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $846,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $5,045,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANSYS stock traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $229.97. 2,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,673. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.33 and a 12-month high of $413.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.76. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.28.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANSS. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.60.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

