Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 8,859 VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,000. VeriSign accounts for approximately 2.2% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VeriSign by 108.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,380,000 after purchasing an additional 199,381 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter valued at $733,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 20.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 4.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in VeriSign in the third quarter worth about $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,620. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.01. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.69 and a 1-year high of $257.03.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 58.63% and a negative return on equity of 46.72%. The company had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total value of $132,861.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,011,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total transaction of $641,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 713,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,756,392.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,227 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,933 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

