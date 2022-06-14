Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.24 Million in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,987 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.76. The stock had a trading volume of 50,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,206,987. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.27. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $120.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 67.56%.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

