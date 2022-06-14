Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.74 Million in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,893 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for about 1.7% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,957,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,053,000 after buying an additional 917,993 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,202,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,158,000 after buying an additional 516,582 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 405,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,207,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 630,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,543,000 after buying an additional 205,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CHKP. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.25.

Shares of CHKP traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.24. The company had a trading volume of 10,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,546. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.47. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.