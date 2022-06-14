Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $3.27 Million Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 54,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,000. Brookfield Asset Management comprises 3.2% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAM. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,974,274,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at $179,508,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,153,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,640 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,463,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,039,000 after acquiring an additional 864,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd now owns 3,087,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,910,000 after acquiring an additional 729,655 shares during the period. 60.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAM stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.75. The stock had a trading volume of 29,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.13 and a twelve month high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 163,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $1,860,435.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,727,802 shares in the company, valued at $144,460,552.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,586,644 shares of company stock worth $112,704,831.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

