Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,881 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,000. Waste Management accounts for 2.1% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,523,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,332,000 after acquiring an additional 37,911 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Waste Management by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 175,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,289,000 after purchasing an additional 50,086 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Waste Management by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 87,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,673,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 34,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 15,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.88. 10,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,784. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.97 and a 12 month high of $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.57.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,682 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

