Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Takes $229,000 Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWN. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

NWN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $74.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.60.

Shares of NWN traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $51.18. 1,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,144. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.48. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12 month low of $43.07 and a 12 month high of $57.63.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.10). Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $350.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 79.75%.

Northwest Natural Profile (Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.