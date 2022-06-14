Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,867 SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XAR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,826,000 after purchasing an additional 31,110 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 55.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth $2,581,000.

XAR stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.75. 1,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,457. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $99.34 and a 52 week high of $136.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.23.

