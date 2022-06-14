Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Invests $2.93 Million in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 58,235 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,000. Comcast makes up approximately 2.9% of Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.5% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after acquiring an additional 29,619 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,672,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 116,960 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Wolfe Research lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $40.34. The stock had a trading volume of 506,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,973,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.86. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $182.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 34.84%.

About Comcast (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.