Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Makes New $883,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $62.78. 588,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,438,573. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.18. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $141.50.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

