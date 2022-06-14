Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 14,007 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of JPST stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,719,108 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.33.

