Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Takes Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,204 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

TEAM traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,733. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.02. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.22 and a beta of 1.09. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $159.54 and a 1 year high of $483.13.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.65.

Atlassian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.