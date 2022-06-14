Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,474 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in FedEx by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,047,785,000 after purchasing an additional 153,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 17.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after purchasing an additional 281,250 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,796,457 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $464,636,000 after buying an additional 207,441 shares during the period. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $374,336,000 after buying an additional 298,865 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on FDX. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.30.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FDX stock traded up $26.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,876. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $304.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

