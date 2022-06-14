Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Takes Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,842 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000. NIKE makes up approximately 1.3% of Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. Cowen lowered their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. KGI Securities lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.92.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.92. The stock had a trading volume of 66,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,069,539. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.46 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.00. The company has a market cap of $174.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.