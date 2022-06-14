GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Short Interest Update

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the May 15th total of 163,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of GUNGF stock remained flat at $$19.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.28. GungHo Online Entertainment has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $24.92.
About GungHo Online Entertainment (Get Rating)
