GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Short Interest Update

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the May 15th total of 163,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of GUNGF stock remained flat at $$19.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.28. GungHo Online Entertainment has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $24.92.

Get GungHo Online Entertainment alerts:

About GungHo Online Entertainment (Get Rating)

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc plans, develops, operates, and distributes online computer games, smartphone applications, and console games. The company was formerly known as ONSale Co, Ltd. and changed its name to GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc in August 2002. GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc was founded in 1998 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GungHo Online Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GungHo Online Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.