HaloDAO (RNBW) Trading 35.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded down 45.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One HaloDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HaloDAO has a market cap of $26,634.34 and $30.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HaloDAO has traded 35.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HaloDAO alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00411181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00055031 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00011400 BTC.

HaloDAO Coin Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

Buying and Selling HaloDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HaloDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HaloDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HaloDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HaloDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.