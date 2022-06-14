Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $61.50

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $61.50 and last traded at $61.65, with a volume of 4162 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.10.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLNE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $101.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 47.38% and a return on equity of 56.46%. The business had revenue of $100.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,119,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,414,000 after purchasing an additional 498,381 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,040,000 after acquiring an additional 18,567 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,345,000 after acquiring an additional 30,563 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 985,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,132,000 after acquiring an additional 54,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 862,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

