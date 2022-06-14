Handshake (HNS) Achieves Market Cap of $22.13 Million

Handshake (HNS) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges. Handshake has a market cap of $22.13 million and $133,368.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,999.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,203.23 or 0.05469366 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000254 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00024371 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00207888 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.19 or 0.00569080 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.46 or 0.00533920 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00065967 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004003 BTC.

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 499,368,367 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

