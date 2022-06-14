Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (HNVR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on June 28th

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

NASDAQ HNVR opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. Hanover Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.28 and a 52-week high of $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HNVR shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Hanover Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.50 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Hanover Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Hanover Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank that provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, savings, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and time deposits; cards; and residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial and industrial loans, lines of credit, and small business administration loans, as well as home equity, multi-family, business, bridge, and other personal purpose loans.

