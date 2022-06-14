Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 245,200 shares, an increase of 107.4% from the May 15th total of 118,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 408.7 days.
Shares of PMOIF stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.21. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,516. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42. Harbour Energy has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $6.88.
