Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 245,200 shares, an increase of 107.4% from the May 15th total of 118,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 408.7 days.

Shares of PMOIF stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.21. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,516. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42. Harbour Energy has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $6.88.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

