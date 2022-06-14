Harbour Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,983 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,633,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,994 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,484,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,977,000 after buying an additional 77,320 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,223,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,080,000 after buying an additional 181,651 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,634,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,417,000 after buying an additional 157,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,250,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,376,000 after acquiring an additional 54,706 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $39.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.56. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $39.15 and a 1-year high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

