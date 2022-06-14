Harbour Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Alcoa by 703.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,186,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,806,000 after buying an additional 4,540,973 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Alcoa by 1,748.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,437,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,723,000 after buying an additional 4,197,142 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at $226,347,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alcoa by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,332,000 after buying an additional 1,943,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth about $96,818,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Shares of AA opened at $49.84 on Tuesday. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.07. Alcoa had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

AA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alcoa from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.55.

Alcoa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.