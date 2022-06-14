Harbour Investments Inc. Has $2.45 Million Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.22% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XSLV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 217,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after acquiring an additional 46,297 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 20,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period.

XSLV opened at $43.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.41. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $43.48 and a 52 week high of $52.89.

