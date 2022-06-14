Harbour Investments Inc. Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SLYG stock opened at $70.65 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $70.35 and a 52 week high of $96.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.04.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.