Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 2,635 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $111.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.80. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

