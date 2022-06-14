Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 780 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

XLG stock opened at $281.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $316.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.92. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $280.70 and a 1-year high of $374.77.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

