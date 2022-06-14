Harbour Investments Inc. Trims Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,439 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.10% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 631.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000.

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $50.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.42 and a 200 day moving average of $54.08. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $57.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.097 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%.

