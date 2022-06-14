Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) SVP Sells $14,578.08 in Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) SVP Lesley Billow sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $14,578.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,400.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lesley Billow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 3rd, Lesley Billow sold 968 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $15,304.08.

On Friday, May 20th, Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $66,219.30.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Lesley Billow sold 968 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $13,261.60.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Lesley Billow sold 968 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $14,616.80.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $73,485.60.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $76,913.10.

Hayward stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,463,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,607. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Hayward had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The business had revenue of $410.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Hayward from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hayward in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Hayward from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hayward from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Hayward by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the fourth quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the fourth quarter worth $390,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hayward (Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

