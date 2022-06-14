HC Wainwright Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA)

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

IMRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup downgraded IMARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of IMARA in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ IMRA opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67. The company has a market cap of $27.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.60. IMARA has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $8.85.

IMARA ( NASDAQ:IMRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that IMARA will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 439,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $469,824.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,611,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,793,823.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 552,000 shares of IMARA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $772,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,852,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 600,430 shares of company stock worth $828,513 in the last 90 days. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMRA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in IMARA in the third quarter worth $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in IMARA during the third quarter worth $76,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in IMARA during the third quarter worth $80,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in IMARA by 260.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 27,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in IMARA by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 83,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 21,875 shares in the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMARA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia.

