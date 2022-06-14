HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Declares $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

HCA Healthcare has raised its dividend by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. HCA Healthcare has a dividend payout ratio of 11.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HCA Healthcare to earn $18.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $185.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $185.06 and a one year high of $279.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.69 and its 200-day moving average is $240.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.38, for a total transaction of $107,690.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,516.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. acquired 89,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $211.93 per share, with a total value of $18,882,963.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 478,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,504,933.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after acquiring an additional 639,701 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after buying an additional 347,177 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 302,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,211,000 after acquiring an additional 87,677 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 315,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000,000 after purchasing an additional 74,293 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 526.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,373,000 after acquiring an additional 54,901 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.71.

About HCA Healthcare (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.