Head to Head Survey: Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) and Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) and Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and Grindrod Shipping’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imperial Petroleum $17.36 million 5.10 N/A N/A N/A Grindrod Shipping $455.84 million 0.86 $118.93 million $7.38 2.75

Grindrod Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Imperial Petroleum.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Imperial Petroleum and Grindrod Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imperial Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Grindrod Shipping 0 0 2 0 3.00

Grindrod Shipping has a consensus price target of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 40.46%. Given Grindrod Shipping’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grindrod Shipping is more favorable than Imperial Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and Grindrod Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imperial Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Grindrod Shipping 26.61% 48.54% 23.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.6% of Imperial Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of Grindrod Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Grindrod Shipping beats Imperial Petroleum on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Imperial Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Imperial Petroleum Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 29, 2022, the company owned four medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 305,804 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers. The company also operates one owned tanker, which carry petroleum products, such as petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and naptha, as well as heavy fuel oil; and low hazard chemical products comprising liquid bulk vegetable oils. Its customers include shipping companies, trading houses, mining companies, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Singapore.

