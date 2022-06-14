Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,000 shares, a growth of 126.9% from the May 15th total of 66,100 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 91,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCTI traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,368. Healthcare Triangle has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCTI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Triangle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Triangle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Triangle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 0.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation.

