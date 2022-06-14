HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.23-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $827.00 million-$837.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $826.16 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $64.63 on Tuesday. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $84.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.04.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

HQY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. BTIG Research raised shares of HealthEquity from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.75.

In other news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $94,965.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

