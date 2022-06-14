HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €37.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($38.54) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($78.13) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($87.50) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oddo Bhf set a €88.00 ($91.67) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €89.00 ($92.71) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €81.00 ($84.38) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

ETR:HFG opened at €31.30 ($32.60) on Friday. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of €31.13 ($32.43) and a 52 week high of €97.50 ($101.56). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is €49.68.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

