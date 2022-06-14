Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.53

Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.53 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:HHI opened at GBX 169.49 ($2.06) on Tuesday. Henderson High Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 149.50 ($1.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 190 ($2.31). The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £219.44 million and a PE ratio of 5.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 176.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 175.15.

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

