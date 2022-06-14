Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS HEGIF opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.86. Hengan International Group has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $6.46.
Hengan International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hengan International Group (HEGIF)
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.