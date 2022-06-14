Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, an increase of 77.5% from the May 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HENKY traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.30. 117,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,295. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.12. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $25.20.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HENKY shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €76.00 ($79.17) to €70.00 ($72.92) in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Societe Generale lowered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €74.00 ($77.08) to €70.00 ($72.92) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Get Rating)

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.