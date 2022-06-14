Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam lessened its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,099 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

In other Henry Schein news, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $1,250,357.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,922.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $981,964.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,298 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein stock opened at $78.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.85. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.25 and a 52 week high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.40.

About Henry Schein (Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.