HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.64.

HEXO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of HEXO from $1.20 to $0.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Atb Cap Markets raised HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Get HEXO alerts:

HEXO stock opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $109.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.57. HEXO has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $6.24.

HEXO ( NYSE:HEXO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $41.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.36 million. HEXO had a negative net margin of 555.46% and a negative return on equity of 22.43%. Equities research analysts predict that HEXO will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HEXO by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 23,755,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,537,732 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of HEXO by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,968,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,500 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HEXO by 44.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,826,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,635 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of HEXO by 1,404.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,353,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of HEXO by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,960,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 723,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Company Profile (Get Rating)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.