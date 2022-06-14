HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.64.
HEXO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of HEXO from $1.20 to $0.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Atb Cap Markets raised HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.
HEXO stock opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $109.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.57. HEXO has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $6.24.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HEXO by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 23,755,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,537,732 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of HEXO by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,968,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,500 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HEXO by 44.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,826,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,635 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of HEXO by 1,404.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,353,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of HEXO by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,960,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 723,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.55% of the company’s stock.
HEXO Company Profile (Get Rating)
HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.
